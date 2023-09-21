How VIOSO Enables Immersive Visualization in Challenging Virtual Environment

The Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) in Daejeon is a challenging, corner-free new space on a classic virtual-reality CAVE (cave automatic virtual environment). To create a seamlessly curved 3D visualization theater, VIOSO’s auto-calibration technology was deployed. The system included the VIOSO 6 SIM software, with VIOSO's patented, camera-based automatic warping and blending technology, and a single VIOSO Fulldome Camera Calibration Kit.

The new space is powered by a freely hanging projector rig mounted on the 18.4-foot-high ceiling, from which 13 Barco UDM-4K15, running dual inputs, are able to project immersive stereoscopic images on the curved walls and floor of the 29.5-foot-diameter room.



Located on the campus of KISTI’s National Supercomputing Center, the VR/AR visualization space was constructed by Seoul-based VizWave, led by managing director Hyunjoo Yun, who drew on her previous experience constructing similar systems (CAVEs, powerwalls, HoloStages, etc.) for other universities and scientific institutions across South Korea. VizWave is also responsible for the maintenance of the projection room on a long-term basis.

[Watch This Building Turn Into a Billboard for Sunglasses Hut]

(Image credit: VIOSO)

Also on site, alongside Yun and Schmiedeberg, were Julia We from Turnstone Korea and VIOSO’s simulation expert Jürgen Krahmann, making the KISTI install a true team effort.



For the immersive space at KISTI, the decision was made to equip the VIOSO Fulldome Kit with a fisheye lens for calibration, explains technical product manager Krahmann. The main purpose was to minimize the appearance of squared-off corners in the projection—a common issue in most projection environments but deemed unacceptable in the rounded core of the KISTI building, which has a very tight, curved transition from the wall to the floor (described by Yun as an “upside-down dome”), making the use of a fisheye lens essential to create a more seamless and immersive experience.

[How VIOSO Is Transporting Diners to the North Pole and Bottom of a Volcano]



“The set-up of the projectors was the first real challenge,” Krahmann recalled, “because initially there were multiple overlaps, which is rather inconvenient for a space like this as it will destroy the black levels. Every projector emits some light, even if the output is black, so that was the first thing we needed to change.”



Using VIOSO 6 SIM and the Hi-Res Fulldome Kit with a 185-degree fisheye lens and 12MP sensor, which covered the entire projection surface, Krahmann was able to get enough resolution to measure the position of all projector pixels on screen across the curvature, despite quadruple overlap and bright surfaces in the cylindrical room. This allowed the calculation of perfect geometry maps and optimal blend zones. The successful calibration was then imported into Dataton WATCHOUT, MiddleVR and WorldViz Vizard. A 10.2-channel audio system and a user tracking system with 12 cameras complete the installation.

(Image credit: VIOSO)

With its new visualization room, KISTI aims to boost the scientific and engineering role played by virtual-reality technology by connecting the VR visualization systems to the center’s high-performance computer equipment, such as its fifth supercomputer, ‘Nurion’, and the ‘Neuron’ GPU cluster.

[There Are Immersive Experiences, and Then There's This]



KISTI vice-president Minsu Joh, who built and operated the institute’s first-generation CAVE in the early 2000s, explains that in addition to KISTI staff, the VR/AR theatre is also open for use by private researchers: “The new virtual environment has been expanded to support both VR and AR technologies. We plan to continue to support not only researchers in various majors, but also small and medium-sized domestic companies, to utilize this CAVE system infrastructure.”



With the installation complete, Krahmann reflects on the KISTI project with satisfaction, recalling the important role played by VIOSO’s technology in achieving the impressive final result. “Our company may be one of the very few, if not the only one, capable of providing such a unique service,” he said. “The prospect of being at the forefront of this industry is both exciting and humbling and we are glad we could contribute to such an amazing project.”