Watch This Building Turn Into a Billboard for Sunglasses Hut

In case you haven't noticed, immersive billboards and experiences are all the rage these days. They definitely catch one's eye, and when we find one that we like in our social media or web surfing, we like to share it with you.

The Hong Kong-based Dragon Technova is lighting up billboards, VR studios, and even holograms as the company tries to "simplify 360 Immersive Tech." The company, which started in 2018, has done seemingly a little of everything, creating VR studios with video walls or tiles, and even turning the side of a building into a Sunglasses Hut advertisement.

The detail is quite stunning; as one approaches it looks exactly like the brick buildings found on the street with some added floral décor, only to "open up" to a male model on a journey through sunglass use cases.

Take a look for yourself below.