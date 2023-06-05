There Are Immersive Experiences, and Then There's This

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

Cutback Live brought 'Gaudi, the Architect of Imagery' off the walls and in your face.

The Gaudi, Architect of the Imaginary immersive experience coming to life.
(Image credit: Cutback Live (YouTube))

Lately, we here at SCN have been searching the interwebs, bringing you some of our favorite immersive experiences and billboards from around the world. "Gaudi, Architect of the Imaginary" certainly fits the bill.

[WOW Factor Engaged—Watch These 3D Billboards Bring Customized Content to Life]

The immersive art exhibit is on display at Atelier des Lumières in Paris, France. It was created by artist Gianfranco Iannuzzi and produced by Cutback Live. It is based off the works of Antonio Gaudi, whom the Atelier des Lumières said was an inspiration to the works of Salvador Dali. 

"It takes you on a journey that embraces dreams and reality, ranging from the Parc Güell, the Casa Batlló, and the Casa Milà to the Sagrada Família," the site explains of the exhibit. But unlike many immersive experiences that are kept to the walls and floors, architecture plays a big role as "houses," displays, and more in the middle of the floor also come to life via projection mapping.

[Nike Just Did It... Again—Check Out This Ridiculously Cool 3D Air Max Billboard]

Here are two videos of the experience. Take a look for yourself. 

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.