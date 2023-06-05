There Are Immersive Experiences, and Then There's This

Lately, we here at SCN have been searching the interwebs, bringing you some of our favorite immersive experiences and billboards from around the world. "Gaudi, Architect of the Imaginary" certainly fits the bill.

The immersive art exhibit is on display at Atelier des Lumières in Paris, France. It was created by artist Gianfranco Iannuzzi and produced by Cutback Live. It is based off the works of Antonio Gaudi, whom the Atelier des Lumières said was an inspiration to the works of Salvador Dali.

"It takes you on a journey that embraces dreams and reality, ranging from the Parc Güell, the Casa Batlló, and the Casa Milà to the Sagrada Família," the site explains of the exhibit. But unlike many immersive experiences that are kept to the walls and floors, architecture plays a big role as "houses," displays, and more in the middle of the floor also come to life via projection mapping.

Here are two videos of the experience. Take a look for yourself.