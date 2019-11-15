How The “IoT” is Progressing The E-Learning Industry (LearnDash)

"Over the past couple of years, a new jargon term has emerged that anyone in a technical industry will be aware of: the Internet of Things, more commonly referred to as the IoT. If you haven’t heard of the Internet of Things before, you’ve almost certainly engaged with it. Your smartphone is part of the IoT, as is your smart watch. And your car, your home thermostat, and maybe half a dozen of your appliances."—Source: LearnDash

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

You may think of the internet of things mostly in terms of on-campus learning, but it also plays an important role in online learning, especially since more and more students complete their coursework on mobile devices. From push notifications to deeper engagement, the IoT is shaping e-learning in profound ways.