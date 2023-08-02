Come On Barbie, Let's Go Party... On Samsung QLED Screens

Samsung Electronics has partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring highly anticipated movie trailers to Neo QLED 8K screens in more than 65,000 retail stores around the world. Beginning with Creed III and now showcasing the mega-hit Barbie, the two are catching the attention from a vast array of audiences worldwide.

“This partnership is an exciting step forward for 8K content, showcasing the Neo QLED 8K’s capabilities and getting people excited about seeing films in cinematic quality,” said Cheolgi Kim, executive vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Collaborating with Warner Bros. allows Samsung to show how ultra-premium TV technology can take their favorite films to a whole new level.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

To better understand the demand for 8K content, Samsung and Warner Bros. trialed their partnership by showcasing the Creed III trailer across more than 450 retail stores in the United States and Europe earlier this year. This garnered significant attention and enthusiasm from audiences worldwide. Since then, Samsung and Warner Bros. have worked together to expand the program. Now, shoppers globally will be able to see Samsung Neo QLED 8K in action with an appealing lineup of high-profile content, including trailers for upcoming films such as Barbie, Blue Beetle, Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K screens continue to revolutionize the TV industry, with their impact reaching content production and retail markets around the globe. Powered by Neural Quantum Processor 8K and Quantum Matrix Technology, they bring immaculate picture quality with crisp details, accurate colors and hyper-realistic depth to offer consumers the best viewing experience available in the consumer TV market.