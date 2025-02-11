InfoComm 2025 Registration is Officially Open

Registration is now open for InfoComm 2025 . This year's show takes place this June 7-13 (exhibits June 11-13) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The show will explore the latest trends driving the Pro AV industry, including the intersection of AV, IT, and broadcast, how AI impacts AV, and the continued advancements in the workplace. Registration is officially open.

“The Pro AV industry is a thriving world—representing $325 billion and expected to add nearly $100 billion in revenues over the next five years,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Chief Executive Officer of AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “InfoComm helps facilitate that growth by providing a fast-paced, dynamic environment to bring together AV solution providers and buyers to conduct business.”

InfoComm 2025 will welcome more than 150 new exhibitors. Attendees will witness advancements in LED displays, from image quality to creative flexibility and energy efficiency. With the shift toward AV-over-IP, solutions enabling seamless and scalable AV distribution over networks will be prevalent on the trade show floor. Interactive experiences will also take center stage, with new touchscreen displays and engaging technologies designed to captivate audiences. In addition, with the increasing importance of software and content management, attendees will see platforms that simplify the creation and delivery of compelling AV experiences.

New for InfoComm 2025 is the Spotlight Stage, a dedicated space for cohorts to gather around the fastest-growing solution areas in pro AV, including broadcast AV, digital signage, and more. This spot on the show floor will feature both a stage and networking space, providing a forum for in-depth conversations and connections between attendees and solution providers.

“We’re excited to bring several new elements to InfoComm 2025—from new exhibitors to education and tours of AV applications around Orlando,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA. “We can’t wait to bring everyone together in Orlando in June for a fantastic week of everything Pro AV.”

The education program will feature 10 tracks: audio, broadcast AV, business and project management, conferencing and collaboration, design and integration, diversity and accessibility, digital signage, enterprise IT, events and entertainment, and learning spaces. Sessions focused on AI will be featured across the tracks, exploring, for example, how to transmit audio with modern technology driven by AI, emerging compliance and security concerns for AI in conferencing and collaboration, and AI in the broadcast production process.

