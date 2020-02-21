How Huddle Spaces Inspire Collaboration

When a team is in sync, the energy is tangible. Decisions are made quicker. Ideas take root. But to bring people into alignment, you need the right technologies integrated into a supportive environment.

Enter the huddle space—a smaller, BYOD-friendly ideation solution that enables real-time content sharing. Huddles facilitate and inspire collaboration by giving every employee a voice. Huddle spaces also help build trust by democratizing access to content.

This webinar will explore the business and technology trends driving the next generation of huddle spaces. Barco’s Lieven Bertier will share the huddle space tools, techniques, and bold new collaborative approaches that are transforming business culture and improving team dynamics.

Speakers

Lieven Bertier Director GTM Strategy & Services Meeting Experience Barco (Image credit: n/a)

Lieven has been with Barco for more than 15 years, taking up different technical-commercial and marketing roles for the company. Since 2014 he has been part of the company’s Meeting Experience business unit, heading up the ClickShare product management team before taking on responsibility for the business’ go-to-market and marketing strategy. Today he is responsible for all wePresent and ClickShare marketing activities globally.

Margot Douaihy Contributing Editor Systems Contractor News (Image credit: n/a)

An early fascination with psychoacoustics and radio's intimacy sparked Margot Douaihy's love for technology. For nearly two decades, she has covered AV technological developments as a reporter, editor, and analyst, with specialties in audio technology, EdTech, soft codecs, net neutrality, and AV over IP. For nearly a decade, Margot served as the Editorial Director of AV Technology magazine whichwon the coveted Best Media Brand (Overall Editorial Excellence) category in the 2018 Jesse H. Neal Awards. She was awarded the 2018 Mattera Mentorship Award for outstanding stewardship in B2B publishing. She teaches at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.

Click here to watch.