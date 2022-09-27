How Circa Resort & Casino, Daktronics Spice Things Up with New LED Displays

Daktronics has continued a partnership with Circa Resort & Casino to manufacture and install six new LED displays at two locations in Nevada this summer. Four displays were installed at Circa Sports Sportsbook in Legends Bay Casino in Sparks and two displays were added to Circa Resort & Casino’s new meeting and convention space in Las Vegas.

“Since opening Circa in 2020, it’s been no secret that some of our most exciting features are our Daktronics screens—ranging from the world’s largest sportsbook to the 143-foot screen at our year-round pool Stadium Swim,” said Circa and Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens. “They continue to deliver a top-tier product that gives our guests the ultimate viewing experience, and we are thrilled to bring that offering to our guests in Northern Nevada and meeting planners in Las Vegas.”

Building on their ever-popular sportsbook experiences, Circa Sports Sportsbook in Legends Bay Casino in Sparks received two new oddsboard displays featuring 1.9-millimeter pixel layouts and one main display featuring a 1.5-millimeter pixel layout. The two oddsboard displays measure approximately 11 feet high by 12 feet wide and the other display measures roughly 11 feet high by 30 feet wide.

Mounted to walls in their sportsbook area inside the venue, the displays deliver up-to-the-second odd and betting information as well as showing live sporting events for patrons to enjoy as they make their bets and see how everything plays out in front of them.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Outside the venue, a new marquee display was installed to entice passersby to enter the location and inform them of current and upcoming events, specials and more. This display measures 25 feet high by 22 feet wide and features a 15-millimeter pixel spacing.

At Circa in Las Vegas, two new LED video walls were added to their ballroom, a 35,000-square-foot meeting and convention space with room for up to 1,000 guests, to support special events in the space either by showing presentations or watch parties in a climate-controlled area inside for fight nights, live sports and more. One oddsboard display measures approximately 5.5 feet high by 10 feet wide and the other main screen measures nearly 17 feet high by 30 feet wide. These are additions to the previous sportsbook installation completed by Daktronics.

“Daktronics is excited to continue building a great relationship with Circa and all of their properties to deliver high-quality, reliable products that fit their needs,” said Josh Francois, Daktronics managing director of spectaculars division. “Circa is truly pioneering these types of experience as sportsbooks and special events spaces as the market for live entertainment and events continues to grow.”

The first Circa Sports operation in Northern Nevada, Legends Bay Casino offers more than 600 gaming machines as well as a number of places to eat, including a food truck hall and Duke’s Steakhouse.

Circa properties with Daktronics LED technology now include Circa Resort & Casino, The D Casino & Hotel, and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, all in Las Vegas, Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nevada, and The Pass Casino in Henderson, Nevada.