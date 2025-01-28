How Biamp Sound Masking Enhances Productivity and Privacy

St. Louis-based financial advisory group, The Chamberlin Group, has enhanced its new office space with the Biamp Cambridge Qt X 300 sound masking solution. Designed to balance collaboration and privacy, this innovative technology creates an environment that supports productivity while safeguarding client confidentiality and compliance.

When planning its move to a new, larger office, The Chamberlin Group sought a solution to address the acoustic challenges posed by a modern open floor plan. With an increasing need for focus and privacy, particularly in sensitive financial discussions, the firm turned to sound masking to ensure the space met its dual goals of collaboration and confidentiality.

“In our previous office suite, we used sound masking successfully in individual offices. It kept our clients’ private conversations confidential,” said Don Chamberlin, CEO of The Chamberlin Group. “Our new office was set up in an entirely different format. Instead of private offices, we have cubicles with a lot of open space. This created new problems that we had not seen when we had individual offices.”

The Chamberlin Group partnered with St. Louis-based Callisto Communications to design and implement the solution. The Qt X 300, paired with standard emitters, provides uniform sound masking coverage across open work areas, private offices, and meeting rooms. By subtly increasing ambient sound, the system reduces distractions and masks conversations, ensuring sensitive information remains confidential.

The impact of the Qt X 300 installation was immediate and significant. Employees experienced fewer distractions, enabling them to concentrate on complex financial tasks. Confidential discussions were securely masked, reinforcing trust with clients. The Qt X 300 system’s adaptability ensures seamless integration with future office expansions. The system’s unobtrusive design blends effortlessly into the office environment.

“The sound masking system that was deployed has been even more effective than what we saw in our previous office space,” added Chamberlin.

The leadership team was particularly impressed by the scalability of the Qt X 300, which allowed for seamless integration into their current office design and future-proofed their workspace for additional growth, not to mention minimal maintenance and ease of use. By integrating the Cambridge Qt X 300 system and sound masking emitters, The Chamberlin Group found that thoughtful acoustic planning can transform the way businesses operate and help workers thrive in open office environments.