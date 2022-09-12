Arizona Cardinals Fans Treated to New Daktronics Displays on NFL Opening Day

Daktronics (opens in new tab) has continued a partnership with the Arizona Cardinals and State Farm Stadium to deliver an upgraded LED video display to the north end of the venue in Glendale, AZ. The new LED video display was manufactured and installed this summer ahead of the first home preseason game of the 2022 football season and will be used for football’s championship game at the end of the season.

[Daktronics Helps Major League AV Upgrade at Toronto's Rogers Centre] (opens in new tab)

The north end-zone display features 10-millimeter pixel spacing and measures 30 feet high by 117 feet wide; that’s 3,663 square feet totaling 3.1 million pixels. It is 44% larger and has more than seven times as many pixels as the previous display. Aside from the increase in resolution, the new display includes the same capabilities of showing all the game information, out of town scores and other statistical information fans expect to see at football games and other live events.

“This upgrade will have State Farm Stadium prepared to host the largest football game of the year while also bringing an improved game-day experience to Arizona Cardinals fans all season long,” said Daktronics vice president of live events Jay Parker. “We’re honored to continue our long-standing relationship with the team and venue as we build something we can all be proud of in Arizona.”

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Two ribbon-style displays were included with these upgrades to help supplement the main display and create an improved atmosphere for audiences at every event. These displays also feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing and add to the entire system which now totals more than 20,000 square feet of digital display space.