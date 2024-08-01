How 1 SOUND Provides Elegant Background Music and DJ-Level Sound at Saaya

Saaya, the latest dining and nightlife destination from Dallas-based Milkshake Concepts, contracted Bespoke Technology Group to amp up the audio design and installation. Bespoke Technology Group, also Dallas-based, selected high-performance 1 SOUND loudspeakers to provide both high-quality background music and impactful sound for DJ sets and night time events.

"The trick was to have a system that could set the atmosphere and play elegant background music during the week but still crank up to DJ levels on the weekend," explained Phil Ayache, president of Bespoke Technology.

Inside Saaya’s 5,400-square-foot space, custom color Cannon C6is were installed to match with the wooden ceiling and walls, paired with discreetly placed SUB12 reflex subwoofers for bass. The DJ booth features two custom color C5is, perfectly matching the booth's wood finish and delivering studio monitor quality DJ monitors for the rotating resident DJs that perform in this space.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The open-air patio, designed for both chic dining and lounge atmosphere with private karaoke sections, includes mix of black and white Cannon C6s with SUB310s for robust bass. Black Cannon C4s, which have a bandwidth down to 100 Hz, were mounted with C-Clamps under a pergola overhang for a row of dining tables. "I still bring people to hear the system at this venue because it just sounds that good," added Ayache.

This installation is one of several recent projects where Bespoke Technology Group has chosen 1 SOUND loudspeakers. Phil Ayache explained in addition to the quality loudspeakers, 1 SOUND’s brand support has shown instrumental to Bespoke’s recent audio installations. "1 SOUND has saved me so many times with last minute turnaround needs," Ayache said. "No matter the day or time they pick up the phone.”