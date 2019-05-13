HoverCam Bringing Next-Gen Education Solutions to InfoComm 2019

HoverCam will demonstrate its set of digital learning solutions at InfoComm 2019, in Booth 3064. The company will showcase the latest additions to its Pilot series of digital teaching stations as well as the most recent addition to its family of document cameras, the wireless Ultra 10.

HoverCam Pilot 3

"HoverCam strives to develop innovative products that enhance learning, improve communication, and save time by eliminating the complexity of installing, programming, and operating disparate devices," said Felix Pimentel, product manager at HoverCam. "At InfoComm, we will show our range of proven document cameras as well as our versatile and award-winning all-in-one Pilot digital teaching stations. With these solutions, we set a new standard in simplicity and help customers achieve new levels of engagement and interactivity in any learning environment."

At InfoComm 2019 HoverCam will debut the Pilot 5, the next evolution in its series of digital teaching stations. The fully integrated, portable-wireless, and digital teaching station offers similar connectivity options to the Pilot 3, separating itself with an all-day rechargeable battery operation, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM memory, and 512GB SSD to handle robust programs and services.

Also on display will be the latest models from the company's industry-leading line of document cameras.

To see these solutions at InfoComm 2019, visit HoverCam in Booth 3064.