Voting Opens for 2019 SCN InfoComm Products Installation Awards

The finalists for the 2019 SCN InfoComm Installation Products Awards have been revealed

The winning products will be announced during a ceremony at InfoComm 2019. The ceremony will take place on Tues., June 11 at 2 p.m. in room W303C at the Orange County Convention Center; all are welcome to attend.

Most Innovative Audio Hardware

Image 1 of 3 AtlasIED Strategically Hidden Speaker (SHS) Today’s business, retail, corporate, and hospitality environments put as much emphasis on interior design as they do on the quality and functionality of the integrated technology. The SHS is carefully designed to blend into any ceiling while retaining optimal sound performance. Exotically different and perfectly disguised, the SHS is ideal for applications like background music, paging / notification, and sound masking, and is easy to install in venues where the technology shouldn't detract from the environment's aesthetic. Image 2 of 3 Audio-Technica ATND971a Audio-Technica has bridged the gap between audio and IT with the first wired microphones that transmit audio and control data together over the Dante network protocol. A simple Ethernet connection allows the Network Microphone to communicate across an existing network of Dante-enabled devices and, with the mic’s integrated, programmable user switch, control any of those devices at the push of a button. Image 3 of 3 Meyer Sound UP-4slim Ultra Compact Installation Loudspeaker The UP-4slim ultra-compact installation loudspeaker is a slender new solution for applications that demand impeccable performance and exceptional power-to-size ratio together with elegant aesthetics. The UP-4slim incorporates Meyer Sound’s exclusive IntelligentDC technology, integrating the inherent sonic advantages of self-powered loudspeakers with the installation ease of low voltage systems. It is the first IntelligentDC multi-way loudspeaker to be housed in an all-aluminum enclosure.

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

Image 1 of 3 Crestron DM NVX Director DM NVX Director is an enterprise-grade network appliance that facilitates configuration, control, and management of a large-scale AV network. The DM NVX Director provides a means for managing large networks of DM NVX devices, routing AV signals, and simplifying integration with one or more Crestron control systems. By virtually emulating the functionality of a traditional hardware-based DigitalMedia matrix switcher, the DM NVX Director routes high-quality 4K streaming AV signals throughout a room, building, or campus. Image 2 of 3 Middle Atlantic Products High Power DC Power Distribution Eliminating power clutter caused by small devices within an install, Middle Atlantic Products’ DC Power Distribution is one of the industry’s most comprehensive universal DC Power solution. The versatile portfolio now offers new 200W and 300W models alongside its 45W and 125W DC products, answering every power demand—even installations requiring high-current capacity to a multitude of devices. 200W/300W models address integrator feedback from North America and Europe to maximize power and available outlets. Image 3 of 3 Shure Designer System Configuration Software Shure’s Designer System Configuration makes onsite installation and project management simple. It equips systems integrators and AV professionals with one comprehensive tool to design/commission system installations, enhance the performance and usability of Shure products, and reduce onsite configuration time. The new software version supports an expanded portfolio of Shure products, including Microflex Advance MXA910 Ceiling Array and MXA310 Table Array Microphones, P300 IntelliMix Audio Conferencing Processor, and ANIUSB-Matrix USB Audio Network Interface.

Most Innovative Collaboration Product

Image 1 of 3 HoverCam Pilot 3 Pilot3 is a fully integrated wireless digital teaching station. Featuring a Windows PC, 13MP document camera with microphone, and 21-inch touchscreen with wireless HD mirroring functionality in a mobile podium, it eliminates the outdated AV cart and combines the most important elements used in today's digital classrooms and training facilities. The wireless transceiver instantly beams Pilot’s annotations to any IFP, projector, or TV. The built-in microphone also captures audio from any lesson. Image 2 of 3 Mersive Solstice Mersive Solstice, a flexible and powerful meeting space platform, provides both industry-leading wireless collaboration capabilities and the analytics and insights needed for meeting space optimization. Solstice delivers not only the ability to share any amount of content seamlessly from any device but also includes dual screen support through dual HDMI output, wireless 4k streaming support, and PoE+. Meeting room monitoring and analytics empowers organizations to drive greater meeting space usability, productivity, and ROI. Image 3 of 3 Shoflo Prompter The first teleprompter to seamlessly solve real time collaboration for live events. Shoflo's Prompter centralizes the script and rundown into one place. Users can now make changes to a speaker’s script, and those changes are seen instantly by the producers, show callers, and crew. Users can even make live changes to the script while the presenter is reading.

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

Image 1 of 3 BrightSign XT1144 BrightSign XT1144’s 4K video engine is capable of dual video decoding of two 4K videos simultaneously and supports full resolution 4K graphics. It supports H.265 and H.264 encoding, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and offers a powerful enterprise-level HTML5 engine. Plus, it includes HDMI for live TV, PoE+, interactive controls (GPIO, IR, dual USB and serial), analog/digital audio, and an M.2 SSD PCIe slot for extra storage. Image 2 of 3 Intevi Digital Television Intevi provides solutions where IPTV and digital signage converge, allowing companies to distribute live video over MulticastIP networks (including campus-wide distribution) and provides branding opportunities and dynamic data widgets (e.g. weather, transportation, news, and sport) to engage, entertain and educate. Its simple API and intuitive user interfaces for users and administrators allow management of TV channels, displays, branded templates, widgets, messages, and alerts—all with minimal training and now with 4K and H265 options. Image 3 of 3 ZeeVee ZyPerMX4 The ZyPerMX4 quad-channel encoder is a cost-effective multi-source video streaming solution for corporate, commercial, and residential applications. It delivers H.264 video streams up to 1080p @ 60Hz over existing IP networks. It features multiple transfer protocols including multicast, unicast, and HLS, and content can be delivered to a wide variety of devices, including televisions, computers, smartphones and tablets. The ZyPerMX4 uses fewer resources—including power, network and space—for maximum efficiency.

Most Innovative Emerging Technology

Image 1 of 3 Crestron DM-NVX-350 DigitalMedia NVX technology transports ultra-high-definition 4K60 4:4:4 video over standard Gigabit Ethernet with no perceptible latency or loss of quality. Leveraging standard network switches and CAT5e UTP wiring, DM NVX delivers a rock-solid, high-performance virtual matrix routing solution that is economically advantageous and infinitely scalable for any enterprise or campus-wide 4K content distribution application. Now, with revolutionary pixel perfect processing technology, DM NVX offers the densest image with the finest detail. Image 2 of 3 LG Transparent Color LED Film The LG LAT240DT1 offers eye-catching digital content and information while interacting seamlessly with its surrounding environment. The versatile LED Film offers over 1,000 nits brightness while maintaining a high transparency that truly brings content to life like never before. At just 1.5mm thin, the 24mm Pixel Pitch display can be installed on most existing glass, plexiglass and other transparent surfaces using its self-adhesive transparent film, making it easy to install with minimal construction required. Image 3 of 3 Samsung The Wall The Wall is a large-format modular display that is configurable to a variety of sizes and ratios with 146-inch UHD resolution. It presents 100- percent color volume even at its peak brightness of 2,000nit, while also delivering perfect blacks. Through the self-emissive LED technology, it is immune to burn-in and has an industry-leading lifespan of 100,000 hours. Its slim and bezel-less infinity design blends into any surroundings with its unique Wall Mode.

Most Innovative IoT Product

Image 1 of 3 AVI-SPL Symphony AVI-SPL Symphony is a user experience management application that proactively monitors and manages collaboration technologies to guarantee optimal performance, simplify user engagement, and unlock new business value like reduce real estate costs. Organizations worldwide are deploying Symphony’s full capabilities to benefit from an integrated end-to-end collaboration workflow, a single pane view into the supporting technology estate, and actionable business intelligence that will drive the desired user experience and adoption. Image 2 of 3 Crestron XiO Cloud Winner of the 2018 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Award for IoT, Crestron XiO Cloud is an IoT-based service hosted on the Microsoft Azure IoT platform. It enables users to deploy, manage, monitor, and evolve workplace technology anywhere in the world through a standard web browser, and reduce associated complexities. XiO Cloud is Crestron's unifying cloud-based platform for remotely provisioning, monitoring, and managing Crestron devices across an enterprise or an entire client base. Image 3 of 3 WolfVision vSolution Meeting vSolution Meeting connects WolfVision’s all-in-one, networked-AV appliances with Microsoft Outlook to create a seamless and intuitive room-scheduling experience. When scheduling meetings, people can see the availability of Cynap-powered meeting spaces and reserve one by adding it to the meeting invitation. They can then attach files to the invite for presentation through the Cynap during the meeting. When finished, the meeting is added to the room schedule and prominently shown on the room’s display.

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Image 1 of 3 Chief Impact On-Wall Portrait Kiosk The Impact On-Wall Kiosk brings a new level of flexibility to the digital signage enclosure market, while maintaining a sleek aesthetic to complement a variety of environments. A depth-adjustable exterior frame allows for a variety of displays to be used. Reversible hinges help to avoid installation and service obstructions, and the exclusive design keeps the display mounted to the frame when opened, providing unparalleled service and maintenance access. Multiple storage options are available. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Peerless-AV) Peerless-AV Smart City Kiosk With a focus on functionality and aesthetics, Peerless-AV’s Smart City Kiosk (KOP2555-XHB) is designed to be modern, practical, and able to endure the rigors of everyday use when unattended. Available in 49- and 55-inch models, installation is easy without the need for cranes or forklifts, and the locking rear door offers quick access to the display for maintenance. An elegant, minimalistic design covers, protects, and ventilates display and equipment. It is wind-tested up to 140 mph. Image 3 of 3 Premier Mounts Convergent/FBWM The Convergent Series of LED mounting solutions is engineered with x-y-z adjustment and unlimited modular scalability, specifically designed to make both integrators and customers’ lives easier. The concept embodies a high-quality mount that overcomes the common problem of wall unevenness. This solution allows installers to make crucial on-site adjustments during installation and provides a direct, in-stock 48-hour shipping solution for LED mounting that reduces installation and shipping costs.

Most Innovative Signal Management Product

Image 1 of 3 Aurora Multimedia IPX-TC3 Pro IPX-TC3 Pro is based on 10G SDVoE technology, but takes it to another level unique to Aurora—transceiver allowing encoding or decoding in same unit, 8 Channel Dante/AES67, Reversible USB 2.0, Audio DSP, 10G PoE+, Dual Fiber, and copper fiber combo versions, and encrypted connection to server. It is also the first to implement ReAX IP Control, eliminating the need for external control systems by integrating control intelligence into the AV over IP. Image 2 of 3 ProVideo Instruments VeCOAX Broadcast The VeCOAX Broadcast connects all of the user’s signals in one place: one box to manage everything including 4K over coax and more. The newest technologies are condensed in one box, offering the broadcast need for rack mount, dual power supply, 24/7 operation, and hot swap customizable modules, for extreme reliability and future proof, together with an integrated IP switch allowing perfect separation between management and IP streaming. Image 3 of 3 Visionary Solutions PacketAV Matrix Control Plugins for Q-SYS Visionary Solutions Q-SYS plug-ins allow for direct system control and monitoring of PacketAV Matrix endpoints from within the powerful Q-SYS platform. The plug-ins provide pre-configured components for switching, virtual matrix routing, and advanced grouping options—as well as live video previews for at-a-glance confidence monitoring. Audio streams from PacketAV endpoints can be ingested for processing and routing to any destination on the network using Dante, or natively via AES67.

Most Innovative Video Conferencing Product

Image 1 of 3 Bosch Dicentis Multimedia Device Dicentis is a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen for video, meeting content, and internet access that features a built-in NFC contactless tag reader. It has an unobtrusive pluggable microphone and remote chairperson/participant seat configuration with remote switch‑off function for energy saving. Other features include a built-in, two-way loudspeaker and underside connectors for clean system installation. It can be easily integrated with other members of the Dicentis Conference System. Additional functionality is available via software licenses and third-party/custom apps. Image 2 of 3 Crestron UC Video Conference Smart Sound Bar & Camera (UC-SB1-CAM) The Crestron UC Smart Soundbar is an all-in-one, front-of-room solution that features exceptional audio and image quality while ensuring effortless conferencing in any room, with a single USB connection. With pinpoint precision, the Crestron UC Smart Soundbar delivers rich audio content while providing a perfect view of the room. Image 3 of 3 Lifesize Icon 700 Lifesize's Icon 700 is the world’s first video conferencing system to deliver 4K video and full-motion content sharing from a device featuring sleek design and an integrated camera that pans, tilts, and zooms 20x. It’s cloud-connected, and ultra-high definition 4K content can be shared at full frame-rate locally and remotely, providing unmatched quality for meeting room communication and collaboration. Simple setup and intuitive control are achieved via an accompanying Lifesize Phone HD touchscreen.

Most Innovative Video Display Product

Image 1 of 3 Leyard DirectLight X LED Video Wall System The next-generation Leyard DirectLight X LED Video Wall System expands the Leyard DirectLight to deliver a complete LED video wall solution. With the off-board Leyard Video Controller, Leyard DirectLight X becomes one of the industry’s first LED video wall to embed advanced video processing. Leyard DirectLight X supports a range of fine pitches and includes a wall mount, full front service access, mission-critical design for 24x7 reliability and modern, web-based control, and management software. Image 2 of 3 Samsung OMN/OMN-D Series Samsung OMN/OMN-D series presents innovative designs in 46- and 55-inch sizes showcasing accurate details with full RGB colors in every pixel. OMN series’ slim design with 54.5mm depth makes the display a natural extension of the store, not taking up valuable space. OMN series delivers vivid content even in direct sunlight through high brightness of 4,000nit and contrast ratio of 5,000:1. OMN-D series features a double-sided screen, facing both the window and in-store. Image 3 of 3 ViewSonic VP2768-4K The ViewSonic VP2768-4K is a 27-inch 4K monitor that delivers color accuracy and screen uniformity for a bold viewing experience. The sleek, frameless design provides a near-seamless effect, whether as a dual desktop monitor setup or as a creative multi-screen display installation project. To ensure precise, uniform color, each monitor is factory calibrated to deliver an E<2 value for color accuracy.

Most Innovative Video Processing Product

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

Image 1 of 3 Christie D4K40-RGB Featuring Christie TruLife electronics and Christie RealLaser illumination, the Christie D4K40-RGB produces greater than 90 percent of the Rec. 2020 color space for vibrant visuals. Delivering over 30,000 hours of operation to 80 percent brightness, 5000:1 contrast ratio, and up to 120 frames per second, the Christie D4K40-RGB has a patented, sealed optical path. For typical installations, this means eight-plus years of stable, virtually maintenance-free operation. The Christie D4K40-RGB operates on single-phase 220V power. Image 2 of 3 NEC PX1005QL With 8.3 million visible pixels, the PX1005QL laser projector enables presentations with extreme detail, brings content to life, and alleviates the traditional need for multiple displays. The laser light engine allows for constant brightness and image integrity, lowering both audience frustrations and maintenance concerns, keeping total cost of ownership to a minimum. The projector features a 1-Chip DLP that produces 10,000 lumens and a viewable resolution of 3840 × 2160, creating detailed images. Image 3 of 3 Optoma ProScene 4K550ST The Optoma ProScene 4K550ST is a state-of-the-art, 4,500 lumen 4K UHD projector that combines the latest advancements in 4K technology with flexible installation features to provide seamless quality and functionality in professional environments, including simulation and control rooms. Designed to accommodate the needs of installation professionals, the Optoma 4K550ST offers a 0.78:1 short throw ratio, integrated vertical lens shift and 12v trigger in a compact design for trouble-free installations in space-constrained environments at just $3,999.

