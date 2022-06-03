HOLOPLOT Brings Revolutionary Matrix Array to InfoComm 2022—What to Know

A leading manufacturer of innovative 3D professional audio technology, HOLOPLOT will be showcasing its revolutionary X1 Matrix Array at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 8-10.

InfoComm 2022 marks the first-ever U.S .trade show appearance for the X1. The HOLOPLOT team will be on the ground at booth #W3146 for the duration of InfoComm.

The Berlin-based pro audio company behind the X1 Matrix Array, HOLOPLOT is a global pioneer in 3D audio-beamforming and wave field synthesis. Combining these innovations in the X1 speaker system, HOLOPLOT is able to deliver full control of sound in both horizontal and vertical axes—representing arguably the most significant innovation in high-performance pro audio since the commercialization of line array technology.

The X1 Matrix Array is able to generate multiple sound fields simultaneously—each with its own content, equalization, level, shape, and position. This allows HOLOPLOT to optimize the listening experience for every audience member in a venue, delivering full sound control with ultra-high precision over large distances, while eliminating spillover and external noise pollution.

Following a successful show at ISE 2022, HOLOPLOT is bringing the X1 to InfoComm. The team will be demonstrating X1’s unique and industry redefining capability at AV Vegas, an offsite demo location a short drive from the Las Vegas Convention Center. The X1 Matrix Array is currently in use at Illuminarium Las Vegas’, a not-to-be-missed immersive audiovisual “SPACE” experience with additional high-profile installations ready for publication in the coming months.