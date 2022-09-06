High-Quality Collaboration Achieved—AVer TR333V2 Camera Earns Zoom Certification

AVer Information USA (opens in new tab) announced the company has received Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification for the AVer TR333V2 AI Auto Tracking Camera.

“We are thrilled to have one of our latest auto tracking cameras receive Zoom certification,” said Andy Teoh, director of product management, Pro AV, AVer Information, Americas. “Zoom and our Pro AV cameras help our customers collaborate better every day with high-quality video communications.”

The TR333V2 features 30X optical zoom and 4K resolution for sharp focus and imagery. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) auto tracking (full or half body) allows for presenters to move freely and deliver engaging presentations without the need for a professional camera operator. With 3G-SDI/HDMI/IP/USB output, PoE+, Visca control, and now Zoom Rooms Certified Hardware, end users have all they need to connect with ease in any environment.

The Zoom Video Communications team works alongside established third-party labs and hardware partnerships for extensive testing of Zoom Certified hardware. The Zoom Certified badge lets customers know they can expect reliable video collaboration sessions with these named devices.

“Zoom is pleased to certify this Pro AV PTZ camera for use with Zoom Rooms in classrooms, training rooms and anywhere a professional video experience is required,” said Eric Yu, head of hardware partnership at Zoom. “Zoom Rooms Certified Hardware lets customers know that these products meet our standards to deliver high-quality, reliable communication experiences."