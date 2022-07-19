AVer Unveils New PTZ Conferencing Camera—Features and Specs

AVer USA (opens in new tab) introduced its latest conference camera for medium to large rooms. The all-new AVer VC550 is a 4K dual lens camera with scalable speakerphone technology. The VC550 combines automated PTZ functionality, dynamic framing technology, and Smart Gallery capabilities.

Designed with meeting equity for high-quality collaboration experiences in mind. The VC550 boasts 4K dual lens technology with 12X optical zoom (24X total zoom) to offer precise and clear viewing of meeting rooms and participants. Featuring dynamic framing technology, the VC550 is equipped with an AI lens for automated PTZ functionality to deliver a full view of meeting attendees and seamlessly detect meeting newcomers. AVer’s Smart Gallery technology captures attendees, enabling AI technology to crop participants’ faces and ensure everyone is visible. Users can choose headshots or half-body mode to adapt to any meeting situation.

[SCN Hybrid World: Seeing Is Believing with Conference Cameras] (opens in new tab)

“The VC550 provides a premium audio-visual experience for any video conference room,” said Carl Harvell, director of product management, enterprise for AVer USA. “Designed to enhance meeting efficiency with innovative features, such as dynamic framing technology and Smart Gallery, the VC550 eliminates traditional barriers of collaboration in video conferencing technology. The VC550 clearly captures attendees with clear video and crisp audio to provide a reliable and flexible video conferencing solution.”

The VC550 is embedded with daisy-chain technology to enable the device to expand by adding up to four additional microphones or two speakerphones to provide full coverage in medium to large rooms. Utilizing AVer’s FONE540, users can silence background noises and guarantee unmatched audio clarity. The FONE540 features double-talk detection to deliver flawless audio for fluid communication.