Here's Why Expandable Wireless Audio Is A Sound Idea

Boom Collaboration (opens in new tab) has developed a wireless and expandable audio solution for smarter and more flexible meeting experiences. The portable Boom GEMINI is a dual-unit system, where each device features four omnidirectional microphones each with an impressive reach of up to 26 feet.

Dynamic noise reduction and automatic echo cancellation are combined with wideband audio for supreme plug-and-play performance. It provides the ability to double the audio and microphone capacity for medium to large meeting rooms, as well as more adaptable spaces.

“Our latest innovation signals the end of messy wires ruining office aesthetics," company founder Holli Hulett explained. "The Boom GEMINI is a perfect solution and represents the future of audio devices for virtual meetings.

“The main stylish unit benefits from five easy control buttons and can be discreetly connected via daisy chain to its’ twin’ for expandable audio which effectively doubles the range. It’s designed for medium to large rooms, flexible spaces or even meetings on the go.”

The Boom GEMINI boasts 10 hours talk time plus 90 days in standby. It charges over USB and can also connect and call over USB as an alternative to the battery. Bluetooth 5.0 comes with a BT dongle for easy pairing.