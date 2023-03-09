Feel the Boom: The All-in-One Conferencing Solution Meets Hybrid Demands

Meet Boom Collaboration (opens in new tab). The company was created in 2020 by founders Fredrik Hörnkvist and Holli Hulett. Now addressing the needs of the hybrid workforce, Boom has officially launched a portable all-in-one device which further blurs the lines between home and office work.

The Boom UNO is a complete conferencing system that combines a 120-degree, wide-angle, full-HD camera with a 360-degree omnidirectional microphone and built-in speaker.

The compact stylish device has plug-and-play functionality via one USB cable and is available in black and white color variants. It is compatible with Zoom, Teams, Webex, Google Meet and all the major meeting apps.

A status light is complemented by full duplex HD audio, a vertically adjustable lens and touch keypad with volume and mute controls.

“There’s little doubt hybrid work is here to stay and for many organizations it’s already embedded as an integral part of modern working cultures,” Hörnkvist explained.

“From our own research and experience we estimate around 55% of businesses globally have work from home policies, with this number growing in a post pandemic world. In addition, 30% of all employees are full-time remote workers while over 60% work from home occasionally. The right equipment can boost productivity while saving corporations money—creating true meeting equity for all participants.

“For us, demand for flexible portable products that are suitable for home as well as office life continue to accelerate. The Boom UNO ticks every box.”

“The Boom UNO gives users all the tools they need for effective collaboration in a simple user-friendly package," Hulett added. "Enjoy video calls in full HD combined with a powerful speakerphone with omnidirectional pickup, full-duplex and advanced echo cancellation and noise suppression. It’s very easy to use and pop in a bag to transport between the home and office, or wherever people are working.”