Have You Seen the New MAXHUB 92-Inch Display? Check It Out

MAXHUB recently introduced its new UW92NA, a 92-inch, ultra-wide, 5K display ideal for new work environments and digital signage applications.

As the latest member of MAXHUB's UW (Ultra Wide) series, the 92-inch ultra-wide 5K display UW92NA offers high-quality resolution to enhance both communication and the impact on the viewer. This is ensured by the 21:9 aspect ratio with a resolution of 5,120x2,160 @60Hz. This makes it ideal for the Front Row layout of Microsoft Teams Rooms, making hybrid videoconferencing more natural and immersive. The built-in 2x20W+20W speakers ensure the best audio reproduction. The new UW92NA can be controlled by external controllers using IP or serial protocols and is certified by Q-SYS, Extron, AMX and others. It also supports MAXHUB's proprietary Pivot Device Management software. This ensures easy integration into existing systems and allows organisations to easily manage and control the display remotely.

[Extron, MAXHUB Deliver Scalable Control and Collaboration]

The display features the integrated MAXHUB Share collaboration solution for easy wireless content sharing. This enables encrypted data transfer from any device, regardless of operating system, including Miracast, Chromecast and Airplay.

The UW92NA is designed for 24/7 operation in landscape or portrait mode. This makes it ideal for businesses that want to provide their customers with detailed information, graphics or advertising messages via digital signage. It also has OPS slots, making it a future-proof investment. The displays can also be easily upgraded to a Windows operating system for even greater functionality and flexibility.

[What's In Your Conference Room?]

For businesses where even 92 inches is too small, MAXHUB also offers a 105-inch ultra-wide 5K display. Designed for 16/7 operation, its sleek, slim design meets the demands of modern working environments.