Extron, MAXHUB Deliver Scalable Control and Collaboration

Pro AV partnerships were a big trend at InfoComm, and now Extron and MAXHUB are collaborating to create simple, powerful control and collaboration solutions for modern workspaces. With these scalable solutions, Extron is integrating room control and automation, audio, and video switching and distribution capabilities with MAXHUB, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms solutions. The collaboration brings Extron audiovisual capabilities to the MAXHUB Room Solutions, providing complete AV and conferencing solutions across the enterprise. In addition, Extron and MAXHUB both have products certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms that provide best in class performance and ease of use.

“MAXHUB has partnered with Extron to provide seamless integration of Extron control systems, audio devices, and signal switching in MAXHUB Room Solutions designed for Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms, and other similar platforms," said Andy Teoh, MAXHUB’s director of products. "With a single tap on the MAXHUB Teams Rooms Console, users can manage meetings and trigger automation events such as display power, shades, and lighting. We are thrilled about this collaboration as it enhances the user experience.

As part of this conferencing ecosystem, occupancy sensors can also be added to integrate automatic system and display controls using Extron control systems.