HARMAN Pursues Legal Action Against India Counterfeiters

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, is taking strict legal action against manufacturers and distributors involved in producing and selling of counterfeit JBL products in India. HARMAN is the parent company for JBL, AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, among others.

During a recent raid, HARMAN's investigation team along with the law enforcement officers, seized stocks of spurious JBL consumer products from two mobile and accessories wholesalers in the city of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Similar raids were conducted in the city of Kolkata, West Bengal, where the team confiscated counterfeit JBL Professional speakers and other brand accessories from manufacturing units. HARMAN has taken appropriate criminal action against these offenders and intends to continue such investigations to curb the manufacturing and selling of counterfeit products across India.

"Over the last 75 years, JBL's range of consumer and professional products have earned consumer trust and tremendous goodwill by virtue of our commitment to maintain highest standards in product quality and focus on innovation. HARMAN prides itself for its brand reputation and customer satisfaction, and therefore, these actions against the perpetrators are essential for us to keep our promise towards our consumers in India." said Prathab Deivanayagham, Country Manager, HARMAN India. "We advise our consumers to stay vigilant and purchase JBL products from authorized e-commerce and retail sellers' only."

Easy ways to identify a counterfeit JBL product:

1. Like many premium goods, HARMAN's products are being counterfeited and sold usually at drastically reduced prices and diminished quality.

2. The cosmetic details are not consistent with authentic JBL products.

3. Inspect the packaging and logo placement/colour. Typically, the packaging is made of flimsy material, missing key details such as certifications, place of manufacture, address, and trademark/copyright information. Logo placement is slightly off and the color does not match the genuine logo.

4. The package/product may be lightweight, smell of chemicals or have chipped paint.

5. Research reputation of the seller. Read customer comments.