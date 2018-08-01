Harman Professional Solutions Helps Huawei Connect 180,000 Employees

Intellismart Technology Inc. recently deployed a cutting-edge Harman Professional Solutions AV solution at Huawei for seamless video conferencing.

Huawei is the largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer in the world, with products and services available in over 170 countries. Specializing in information and communications technology and smart devices, Huawei is committed to bringing digital devices to every person, home and organization. In order to facilitate more efficient communication across their network of more than 180,000 employees, Huawei hired IT specialists Intellismart Technology Inc. to install a complete Harman Professional Solutions AV solution capable of streaming high definition audio and video throughout the facility.

“Our biggest concern was being able to interface with Huawei’s existing AV system,” said Gerry Sy, president of Intellismart Technology. “Huawei's war room has an 8’ x 3’ video wall system designed to control and display 18 different programs. With the new AMX SVSI control system, they can now control everything with Tablet.”

The Huawei facilities feature a networked AMX SVSI control system, JBL Professional speakers, Crown amplifiers, AKG microphones and BSS digital signal processors. The new system enables Huawei’s war room to double as a venue for large meetings and video conferencing events. Thanks to the advanced AMX SVSI AV solution, Huawei are able to stream 4K HD video throughout their entire facility with unperceivable latency.

“The new Harman AV solution has been tremendously helpful in improving communication as well as efficiency here at Huawei,” said Benzen N Magdasoc, IT team lead of Huawei. “The SVSI system offers more advanced features than our old system with simpler controls—allowing us to concentrate more on communication rather than the complexity of the tools.”

“We are privileged to be the brand of choice for Huawei, Philippines,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM Harman Professional Solutions, APAC. “We thank our partners Intellismart Technology Inc. for their strong customer relationship, delivering results holistically and creating a truly captivating experience in Huawei that elevates conferencing experiences.”