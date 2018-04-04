Harman Opens London Experience Center

Harman Professional Solutions recently held a grand opening event for the Harman Experience Center—London. The new facility expands the growing global network of Harman Professional Solutions Experience Centers, including locations in Los Angeles, Singapore, and Shanghai, and will serve as the new headquarters for the EMEA region.

Designed to showcase how Harman solutions address customer needs across a variety of entertainment and enterprise market applications, the 25,800-square-foot, multifunctional facility including EMEA headquarter offices, demonstrates the integration of brands including JBL Professional, AKG Acoustics, AMX, BSS Audio, Crown International, dbx Professional, DigiTech, Lexicon Pro, Martin, Soundcraft, and Studer.

“The opening of the experience center in London represents a major investment in the EMEA region, enabling us to deepen relationships with our customers and greatly expand our presence across critical markets,” said Chris Smith, vice president, EMEA, Harman Professional Solutions. “Not only will the facility offer customers the opportunity to experience Harman innovation firsthand, it provides our staff with a state-of-the-art headquarters that will allow us to pursue new opportunities with greater speed and efficiency.”

The Harman Experience Center—London is comprised of several dedicated spaces along with the EMEA office space and meeting rooms. The Product Showroom is filled with Harman solutions including Harman’s Connected Retail Experience, Huddle Space, Connected Hotel Room, Home Recording, Networked AVoIP, and more. The Foyer, Boardroom, and Auditorium are not only practical-use spaces, but also areas that demonstrate Harman solutions for restaurant, corporate, education, corporate, and theater environments.

“By opening this Harman Experience Center in London, we expanding our robust global network of experience centers and enabling our customers around the world to experience the One Harman Solution proposition firsthand,” said Mohit Parasher, executive vice president and president, Harman Professional Solutions. “From JBL Professional sound and Martin lighting, to AMX controllers and Samsung displays, the entire facility is a brilliant demonstration of what Harman products can do when deployed seamlessly together in enterprise and entertainment environments.”

The Harman Experience Center—London is open by appointment only to Harman and Samsung customers, employees, distributors, sales representatives, dealers, artists, and other industry professionals for meetings, performances, productions, hospitality events, and more.

The Harman offices and Experience Center is located at Westside, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9TD.