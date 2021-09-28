HARMAN Expands Control Contractor Series

The What: HARMAN Professional Solutions is expanding the JBL Professional Control Contractor Series with the introduction of the JBL-LCT 81C/TM metric lay-in ceiling tile speaker and the JBL-MTC-CSTeth1 retrofit safety tether for JBL Control 10, 20 and 40 Series ceiling speakers with press-in grilles.

The What Else: The LCT 81C/TM delivers high output and exceptional intelligibility for classrooms, offices, paging systems, airports, retail stores and any place where speech and music clarity are critical. This discreet, low-profile speaker features a highly efficient 200 mm (eight-inch) dual-cone driver with one-inch voice coil and high-performance transformer. Its wide 100-degree conical dispersion pattern translates to broader coverage with fewer speakers, and its high 96 dB sensitivity means loud and clear sound even at low tap settings.

Installation is quick and easy: Simply remove a standard 600mm x 600mm ceiling tile and lay the speaker in its place. With a shallow depth of just 103 mm (4.1 inches), the JBL-LCT 81C/TM can be installed where deeper loudspeakers can't fit-even in ceiling spaces with HVAC ducts, plumbing and other obstructions. Because the speaker looks like a ceiling vent, it's ideal for venues where the architect or visual designer doesn't want the appearance of a ceiling speaker.

When it comes to installs, safety comes first. The JBL-LCT 81C/TM is UL1480 and UL2043 certified, allowing use in ceiling plenum spaces where certifications are required. Two safety seismic attachment tabs are provided for securing to a ceiling deck.

JBL Professional also is introducing the JBL-MTC-CSTeth1 retrofit safety tether for JBL Control 10, 20 and 40 Series ceiling speakers with press-in grilles. This durable, reliable safety tether is constructed from strong, highly flame-resistant aramid fiber cord and is virtually invisible and acoustically transparent.

The Bottom Line: Most in-ceiling speakers require a highly skilled installer to measure and cut precise speaker holes into ceiling tiles. The JBL-LCT 81C/TM drops right into standard metric ceiling grids, for fast, neat installation that doesn't require cuts or modifications to the ceiling and doesn't contaminate the client's space.