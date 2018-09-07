Harman Brings Sound to Bopea Pub & Studios

Nano Tech has installed an audio system by Harman Professional Solutions at Bopea Pub & Studios.

“Bopea Pub & Studio asked us to install a top-of-the-line sound system in the live venue that works for performances by DJs and bands alike,” said Sang Nor, CEO, Nano Tech. “The versatility and sonic quality of Harman audio solutions allowed us to build a powerful system that meets their strict requirements—and sounds great. We’re pleased to know that the world-class audio quality provided by Harman enables the venue to book more popular acts, which is great for business.”

The Harman system installed in Bopea Pub & Studios, an entertainment space in Phnom Penh, includes solutions by JBL, Crown, AKG, dbx and Soundcraft.

JBL PRX415M two-way powered speakers serve as the house mains and stage monitors, providing SPL reinforcement. JBL PRX418S subwoofers deliver bass frequencies in the venue’s front-of-house system, while SRX828 subwoofers provide low end monitoring on-stage for DJs and bands. Crown XTi Series amplifiers supply power to the whole system.

Nano Tech also installed a dbx DriveRack VENU360 loudspeaker management system to optimize the Harman system’s performance and protect the JBL speakers from extreme usage. Onstage, AKG D5 dynamic microphones ensure vocal sound that cuts through the mix. For mixing, a Soundcraft Expression 3 digital audio mixer allows the venue’s technical team to easily dial in top-notch mixes using its intuitive interface and iconic Lexicon effects.

“We’re very pleased to see our solutions elevating the quality of entertainment at Bopea Pub & Studios,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP and GM, Harman Professional Solutions, APAC. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with them based on product reliability and customer satisfaction. We thank Nano Tech for their client-focused approach and consistent faith in our products.”