Hall Technologies Ships EMCEE200 Multiview Switcher

The What: EMCEE200 is a multiview presentation switcher scaler from Hall Technologies with Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-Over-Picture (POP) capabilities. It can process up to four 4K@60 video sources simultaneously with zero latency and offers dedicated confidence monitor and presentation HDMI outputs.

The What Else: EMCEE features a built-in dual mic mixer and a wide range of audio embedding and de-embedding options. Its modular expansion slot design and a growing assortment of expansion cards adds adaptability and functionality whenever needed. In addition to recording a presentation to an external storage device, EMCEE provides USB 3.0 4K capture to stream live with no additional hardware.

The Bottom Line: The EMCEE200 is ideal for audiovisual projects in the corporate, hospitality, house of worship, and education sectors that require a robust presentation product.