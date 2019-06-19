Global Presence Alliance Recognizes Top Vendors

The Global Presence Alliance (GPA) has announced nine recipients of its 2019 Vendor Global Excellence Awards.

The awards are presented annually to leading audio, video, and UC manufacturers and vendors as recognized through a formal voting process across all regional business units within the GPA community. The program evaluates more than 40 technology vendors across the industry based on evaluations of programs, support, solutions, and global excellence (defined as the company's capacity to support a global enterprise program for the GPA and its customers).

“We recognize that we cannot deliver our promise of global consistency and scalability without the support of our vendor partners who are equally focused on fulfilling this commitment," said GPA executive director Byron Tarry. "Being an organization purpose-built for global deployment, the results give us unparalleled insight into all of our technology partners’ capabilities on a global scale. This insight helps both us and them improve in our common goal of delivering better collaborative outcomes to the market”

The 2019 recipients of the GPA Global Excellence Awards are: Biamp, Crestron, Legrand, LG, Mersive, NEC, QSC, Samsung, and Shure.