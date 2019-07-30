Giveaways Galore at the AV/IT Summit

The AV/IT Summit—held this Thursday at Citi Field in New York—will bring a full day of education, networking, and giveaways galore.

Attendee will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes from sponsoring manufacturers in the Passport to Prizes contest.

In addition, AV/IT Summit participants will be rewarded for being social. AV Technology and Systems Contractor News will give away two $50 Visa gift cards for the tweets with the most engagement on Twitter or LinkedIn using #AVITSummit.

"In addition to the career-enriching rewards the Summit's programs and networking opportunities provide for all attendees, we're excited to be able to hand out a few bonus prizes as well," said Matt Pruznick, content director, AV Technology. "We're very thankful for our sponsors' generosity in donating these premium items. And, remember, the more effort you put into the day—in learning about our sponsors' solutions and sharing knowledge from the panels on social media—the more you'll get out of it!"

Passport to Prizes include:

— Mets Tickets from AV Technology and Systems Contractor News

— MTX Headphones from AtlasIED

—$100 Visa Gift Card from Aurora Multimedia

—ClickShare from Barco

—Parlé TCM-1 Pendant Microphone and Swag from Biamp

—$50 Amazon Gift Card from Datapath

— Xtreme Outdoor Soundbar from Peerless-AV

—$50 Amazon Gift Card from QSC

—SE846 Earphones from Shure

—PNA-D4 Amplifier from Visionary Solutions

—and more!

The AV/IT Summit is currently sold out, but you can join the wait list at avitsummit.com.

Passport to Prizes Details

Each attendee will be given a "passport" at registration and will need to have the passport stamped by each sponsor. Completed passports can be left with AV/IT Summit staff and, at the end of the day, winners will be randomly drawn. Must be present to win.

#AVITSummit Social Details

Attendees must use #AVITSummit in posts on LinkedIn or Twitter. The two tweets with the most engagement (shares, likes, etc.) will win a $50 Visa (or the like) gift card. Judges' decision is final. Must be present to win.