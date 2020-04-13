Gig Gear Debuts Portable Videoconferencing Background Screen

The What: AV accessory manufacturer Gig Gear has introduced the Cam-A-Lot, a dual-sided videoconferencing screen that provides a clean background during video calls.

Related: Enterprise Connect Virtual Session Talks Strategies for Remote Work, Management

The Cam-A-Lot slides and secures onto the back of almost any chair—including folding chairs—and completely blocks out the entire background of a user’s video. (Image credit: Gig Gear)

The What Else: The Cam-A-Lot slides and secures onto the back of almost any chair—including folding chairs—and completely blocks out the entire background of a user’s video. The screen is dual-sided with one side featuring a white background for a clean look while the opposite side features a green screen that can be used to project a virtual background.

The Cam-A-Lot is 57 inches in diameter. When not in use, it collapses and folds down to a compact 22-inch diameter and can then be packaged in an included tote bag, making it a portable solution so users can have a clean background wherever they may be working.

“During a time when we are all videoconferencing from our homes, there can be many distractions in the background, whether that’s a family member walking into the frame or just an unkempt room,” said Danny Shatzkes, founder of Gig Gear. “At Gig Gear we strive to create solutions for problems professionals face on a day-to-day basis while helping to make their jobs easier. With Cam-A-Lot we’ve done just that and created a clean, professional background for every videoconferencing situation.”

The Bottom Line: The Cam-A-Lot is well suited for a wide range of video calls—from those working at home to teachers and students practicing distance learning, to AV professionals in virtual meetings.

Cam-A-Lot is available now for pre-order and will ship soon.