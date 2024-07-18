Get to Know the New MAXHUB 165-Inch Wall Display

MAXHUB recently introduced the Raptor LX165V07 165-inch wall display. The Raptor LX165V07 enables wireless screen sharing and was designed to keep meeting participants fully engaged, enhancing the online-meeting experience.

The Raptor LX165V07 is a 165-inch diagonal integrated dvLED wall display designed for efficient collaboration. Supporting wireless screen sharing, including third-party protocols like Miracast, Chrome-cast, and Airplay—plus a wireless BYOM function—MAXHUB's wireless screen sharing feature enables one to bring their device and connect to the display wirelessly. This feature can be used to share one’s device screen or to function as remote control to navigate the interface. With the Join meetings function, users can join meetings directly from the home page, which speeds up the meeting start time and reduces connection time.

The Raptor LX Series uses Android 13 OS and includes multiple pre-installed Android applications, making it ideal for presenting, video conferencing, or collaboration. It also includes a built-in PC that supports Windows system integration—enabling one to use the display as a standalone PC to run applications that require a larger screen. Thanks to its 4.2 channel audio with front gap sound emission via four 30W loudspeakers, the LX Series delivers crystal clear audio that keeps meeting participants engaged. For centralized device management capability, MAXHUB Pivot enables IT administrators to manage the devices remotely, ensuring they are up to date, secure, while reducing downtime or security breaches.

“MAXHUB display technology is widely recognized for its exceptional performance, and the Raptor LX165V07 is no exception," said Sam Malik, VP of sales and marketing for MAXHUB, U.S. "The sheer size of the display grabs one’s attention right from the start and its rich feature set further solidifies the exceptional value this display represents. With support for multiple screensharing protocols, sharing information is easily achieved and the attention-getting visual capabilities of the display keep meeting participants fully engaged. The Raptor LX165V07 creates a win-win situation for everyone who encounters it.”