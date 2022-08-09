Get Ready for the B170S Networked Streaming Amplifier—Key Features

Bluesound Professional has introduced the B170S Networked Streaming Stereo Amplifier to North American and global distribution markets. Orders for the B170S are open immediately with warehouse availability starting in September 2022.

The B170S is an all-in-one streaming solution for any commercial music installation combining a high-quality stereo low impedance and constant voltage amplifier with a BluOS enabled network music player.

The low impedance output is perfect for applications where intelligibility and sophistication are important. Alternatively, multi-speaker installations like corridors or high-traffic areas can be catered to with the constant voltage option that allows for daisy-chained speakers, in turn reducing cable lengths and complexity. With keyhole slots allowing for flexible mounting options, the B170S is well-suited to hide under shelves, tables and walls or be rack mounted into a 3U space with the racking accessory.

Continuing Bluesound Professional’s multi-zone commercial music solutions, streaming services like SoundMachine, Custom Channels, SiriusXM for Business, QSIC, and Tunify and others, are natively integrated into the BluOS enabled network music player in the B170S and can be controlled with the BluOS Controller app on PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

Key features of the B170S Networked Streaming Speaker: