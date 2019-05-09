Gefen Shipping 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz Multi-Format Presentation Switcher

The What: Gefen is now shipping the EXT-4K600A-MF-51-HBTLS presentation switcher. It is designed to solve problems in conference and collaboration spaces that have a wide array of devices and inputs, giving users a single point of contact for their AV sources and displays in collaboration or meeting areas.

The What Else: The new 4K Ultra HD 600MHz Multi-Format 5x1 Presentation Switcher features a built-in scaler, auto-switching, and split HDMI/HDBaseT outputs. It also features five independently switchable and embeddable audio inputs, a versatile microphone input with phantom power, audio breakout, and dual HDMI/HDBaseT outputs that provide tools for creating an AV presentation.

When used as part of a larger AV system, important control interfaces are available for users: integrated scaling, picture quality, and troubleshooting tools make fine-tuning applications easier, while Gefen Syner-G streamlines integration into any network.

For larger rooms, the Multi-Format 5x1 Switcher features built-in support for both consumer and professional microphones, with mixing and ducking controls for live events. The compact, surface-mountable enclosure is easily hidden under a table or placed on a shelf. Split outputs simultaneously support a local HDMI display and a remotely installed projector or screen using its integrated HDBaseT extender.

“This is a plug-and-play solution that automatically switches inputs to the most recently connected or activated source,” said Gefen product manager Jason Fitzgerald. “It accepts a multitude of input formats ranging from the legacy composite video inputs to the latest full-bandwidth 18Gbps HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2.”

The Bottom Line: The Gefen Presentation Switcher works with both 4K Ultra HD sources and legacy analog devices, providing flexible connectivity and a single management point for all devices in the room. The auto-switching feature saves time by making it easy for users to connect and present without the need to select inputs manually. The user interface is accessible from any computer or mobile browser and via on-screen display, and doubles as a setup tool and daily controller, eliminating the need for external controllers in smaller installations.