Fulcrum Acoustic Launches FH15 Full-Range Coaxial Horn Product Line at InfoComm 2018

The What: Fulcrum Acoustic has launched its latest product line: FH15 Full-Range Coaxial Horns. FH15 Series two-way coaxial horn systems with 15-inch horn-loaded woofer and four-inch diaphragm compression driver provide pattern control to below 400 Hz, low frequency extension to 54 Hz, and high output while using a single amplifier channel.

The What Else: FH15 Series systems' four-inch diaphragm compression driver enables operation at frequencies too low for smaller compression drivers to handle. This allows the high frequency (HF) horn to smooth the polar response of the low frequency section in the frequency range where the HF horn would otherwise cause shadowing. It also allows the compression driver to produce extreme sound pressure levels with an effortless sonic character.

"In addition to the performance and system cost benefits of our full-passive FH15 loudspeakers, their unique, vertically-trapezoidal enclosures facilitate yoke bracket mounting, and aesthetic integration with many architectural styles," said Fulcrum Acoustic co-founder and vice president of R&D David Gunness. "FH15 systems are particularly effective in acoustically challenging spaces where broadband pattern control is necessary and in applications requiring high acoustic output and LF extension. This makes them a great choice for a wide range of applications, including sports facilities, performing art centers, night clubs, theme parks, and larger houses of worship."

The Bottom Line: FH1565 (60-degree by 45-degree) and FH1596 (90-degree x 60-degree) models are now available with a full complement of horns in development. The product can be seen at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C520.