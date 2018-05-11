FSR to Introduce HuddleVU Collaboration Bundles at InfoComm 2018

The What: FSR is introducing a new concept in collaboration systems at InfoComm 2018. The company is launching HuddleVU Collaboration Bundles, a series of prepackaged configurations that take the work out of designing collaboration systems.

The What Else: HuddleVU Collaboration Bundles are offered in five different prepackaged systems that accommodate from two to four users. Each bundle includes a table box, a switcher and all the necessary cables, but can be upgraded with optional cable retractors.

“Collaboration systems are becoming more and more popular in education as well as the corporate sector,” says FSR president Jan Sandri. “Our new bundles make it so easy for integrators, as well as end users, to choose the unit that suits the application. With five different models, there’s one to satisfy every customer’s needs.”

The Bottom Line: HuddleVU Collaboration Bundles can also include FSR’s HuddleVU Air, a wireless four-input auto-switching presentation unit featuring two HDMI in, one VGA in, and one wireless input.

The HuddleVU Collaboration Bundles will be on display alongside the HuddleVU line in Booth C2128 at InfoComm 2018.