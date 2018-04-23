Ford AV Hosts Innovate 2018

Ford AV, number five on SCN's 2017 Top 50, is gathering AV manufacturers and end users for its semi-annual trade show, which will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Report on Wednesday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free, one-day event, held in Scottsdale AZ, will showcase a wide variety of AV solutions—from video conferencing to integrated control systems to digital mixing and speaker systems.

“We are excited to bring this amazing AV Showcase to Scottsdale,” said Paul Leach, director of marketing, Ford AV. “We have added training seminars to address the many new and exciting subjects requested by our customers.”

In addition to meeting with manufacturers, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about some of today’s leading trends through educational seminars. The seminar topics include: AV over IP, Emerging Technologies, Wireless Presentation Systems, Web Conferencing, and Campus Interconnectivity.

“Today’s corporate communication solutions are changing rapidly and may seem impossible to keep up with, which is why we assemble the leading AV technology companies for customers to discuss their needs and learn about new technology and solutions,” said David Allen, vice president, Ford AV.

For more information about the show or seminars, visit www.fordav.com/showcase.