For Corporate Events and Private Parties at The Luckman Lounge, 1 SOUND Fits the Bill

West Hollywood's The Luckman Club, an exclusive lounge space at Soho House. The location, which hosts a variety of events from corporate events to private parties, offers members a sophisticated bar and lounge with musical performances. When management sought a sound system that could support a variety of events, Pinnacle Audio, Video, & Lighting spearheaded the installation of the distributed 1 SOUND system.

For the two main lounge areas audio design, 1 SOUND’s Cannon coaxials were selected. Pinnacle implemented Cannon C6i’s because of their sonic high fidelity, extended lower register, and their SPL capability. The properties of the C6 allow this loudspeaker to be highly intelligible and soft on the ear in bar and dining setting while having the SPL and bandwidth to support creating a higher energy in the room for parties, events, or live musical performances. They were mounted utilizing color-matched C-Clamp and L-Bracket accessories that allowed for aiming the loudspeakers both horizontally and vertically. For bass, 1 SOUND’s reflex SUB12s were hidden in the larger lounge areas while a MiniSUB5 was deployed in a private dining room.

Soho House was pleased with the audio design because in addition to the sonic quality and the system fitting their needs, they were able to color match the loudspeaker to the space using 1 SOUND’s Custom Shop. This system was powered by Powersoft Quattrocanali 2404 and 2804 amplifiers.

The AVIT manager for The Luckman Club explained that this was the system he had been looking for to allow for many different types of events without the need for outside equipment. He also commented on the 1 SOUND team's job balancing the room especially when you consider the amount of glass and hard surfaces in the space.”

1 SOUND team visited Luckman Lounge to ensure system optimization. "Thankful as always to the 1 SOUND team for continuing to go above and beyond," stated Sam Conklan, technical development program director, Soho House. "I knew the equipment was great, but this was the first time I was able to work with Lou and Michael to commission a system. The attention to detail to the entire AV system to ensure it provided the best sound quality was refreshing. I knew the team would be impressed with the space as soon as we finished."