Focusrite Group to Launch Optimal Audio Brand

Focusrite Group has announced that it will introduce Optimal Audio, a new commercial audio brand, to the market on April 20. Optimal Audio will become the Focusrite Group’s seventh brand, adding to Focusrite and Focusrite Pro, Adam Audio, Martin Audio, Novation, and Ampify.

(Image credit: Focusrite Group)

“It’s a rare privilege to create a brand from scratch,” said Focusrite Group CEO Tim Carroll. “The commercial audio sector has grown consistently over the years, and even during the pandemic has been more robust than many. We expect that momentum to accelerate in the coming months, so we feel that the timing is perfect for the introduction of Optimal Audio.

“Taking a considered view of the commercial audio sector led us to conclude that it represents a maze of often overly complicated products that can be difficult to understand, install, and operate. Optimal Audio will set out to do things differently, with a streamlined offering that is straightforward to install and simple to use.”

As part of the Focusrite Group, the largest pro audio manufacturer in Europe, with a £130m+ turnover, Optimal Audio will benefit from years of engineering experience, global reach, and support.

“Alongside its own dedicated staff, a number of colleagues from across the group—most notably within Martin Audio—are helping to bring Optimal Audio to fruition,” Carroll said. “In the long term, our ambition is that the brand will have its own distinct team.”