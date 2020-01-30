FDA Clears Sony’s NUCLeUS Smart Operating Room Platform

Sony Electronics has received FDA 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for the company’s NUCLeUS Operating Room, Imaging Management, and Collaboration Control platform.

Proven in Europe with more than 500 operating room installations at hospitals in the U.K., Belgium, Sweden, and other locations, Sony is cleared to begin the marketing and sales of the network-based platform in the United States immediately.

Supporting up to 4K resolution using existing network infrastructure, NUCLeUS provides an enhanced, streamlined workflow for operating rooms and clinical spaces with direct access to imaging data from an easy-to-use central dashboard. With secure, managed access, professionals can capture and manage video and audio content in near real-time for collaboration and teaching purposes.

“We are eager to put NUCLeUS in the hands of doctors, nurses, and OR managers in the U.S. so they can experience firsthand how the platform can dramatically improve surgical collaboration and potentially contribute to better patient outcomes,” said Theresa Alesso, president of Sony Electronics’ Pro division. “With the ongoing development of unique ‘smart applications,’ NUCLeUS will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the OR.”

Capabilities that are a part of NUCLeUS include: