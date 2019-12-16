Road to ISE 2020: Sony

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

Q&A with Alex Parlour, Corporate and Education Marcomms Manager, Sony Professional Solutions Europe

Q: Why ISE 2020?

ALEX PARLOUR: There isn’t another event in Europe that can match the scale of ISE. It is not only the size of ISE which makes it such a valuable and important part of our annual calendar. It’s also the quality of the discussions visitors bring, the insights that are shared and the real challenges the industry comes together, at the start of each year, to tackle. The event offers an essential space for knowledge sharing, problem solving, and conversation, as well as offering a launch platform for new innovative propositions, solutions, and services.

At Sony we work incredibly closely with a full cross-section of the industry—from partners to developers and end users—to create solutions to real industry issues. ISE brings together an unparalleled audience from across the corporate and education space and we learn a huge amount from these visitors each and every year. Beyond giving us real insight into the pain-points facing our customers, it spurs ideas and helps to shape our future R&D, marketing, and customer engagement activities.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

AP: The visual spectacle of ISE is always an exciting experience, once you’ve walked the show floor it’s always hard to narrow it down to just one trend or highlight!

From Sony Crystal LED with its million-to-one contrast ratio to new transparent professional screens, display technology is frequently the most attention-grabbing on show. However, this year I’m most looking forward to seeing the developments that will help redefine how we go about day-to-day work and education—approaches and innovations that are making tangible transformation, no matter how big or small, a reality.

I expect a big focus will be on driving more efficient, productive, and sustainable learning and working environments. Which, in turn, will see a shift away from devices and stand-alone technologies towards software solutions and services that integrate with and/or supercharge other technology investments.

Whether breaking new ground on lecture-capture technology, or powerful workspace management software that opens up new levels of control over corporate spaces, the way technology can fundamentally improve the day-to-day experience of workers, learners, AV managers, and organizations overall will be a hot topic this year.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

AP: All our brands put a focus on solving real world challenges. ISE gives us a platform to show how our brands work together to streamline the design, specification and installation process for integrators, while improving the overall AV experience for the end user.

Sony says its brands put a focus on solving real world challenges—which attendees can see for themselves at ISE 2020. (Image credit: Sony)

Engaging in open dialogue and seeking transparent feedback from integrators is absolutely core to our ethos of always innovating and improving upon the work we do. ISE is a great time to meet and speak with integrators directly, getting first-hand insight into what they love about our solutions, and how they’d like to see them developed in the future.

The world of AV technology moves quickly. Beyond ISE, we offer training throughout the year on a vast range of our products and solutions, such as our powerful workspace management solution, TEOS, to help integrators keep up to date with our evolving portfolio.

The value that comes from a close and collaborative relationship with integrators and installers is passed on to the customer and end users. They benefit from a partner that truly understands how Sony solutions compare with others on the market, can advise on how to optimize their investments, and are expert at deploying new solutions with minimum disruption.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

AP: One of the ways we help inspire technology, IT and AV managers is to take an innovative approach to how we present our latest offerings at ISE through our stand design. We like to make things as interactive as possible, simulating the working or learning environments each technology will be used within so visitors can grasp just how the solution would function in their office, university, or corporate space and try it out for themselves. Our expert team will also be on hand throughout the week to answer any questions, discuss challenges and help visitors find the right solution for their needs.

ISE is a highlight each and every year for us, and we’ll look forward to meeting key stakeholders in the industry, sharing our next generation solutions and celebrating the future of AV technology together in February!

