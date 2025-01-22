Eyes on ISE 2025: Legrand|AV's Myriad of Solutions and a Must-See in the Digital Signage Hall

Before you pack and prep for Barcelona, make sure you stay up to date with the latest ISE 2025 new. Ready to open its doors in Barcelona from Feb. 4-7. 2025, AV Network will be bringing you updates ahead of the show to make sure you know what to check out on the showfloor.

Today, check out what Legrand|AV's catalog of Pro AV solutions, MSolutions new wallplate, Russound's audio innovations, enhanced digital signage options from nsign.tv, and the next generation of content creating from Stage Precision.

Legrand|AV to Showcase Solutions From C2G, Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, and Vaddio

(Image credit: Vaddio)

Attendees to the Legrand|AV booth, 3N600 will see its latest innovations from C2G, Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, and Vaddio—all designed to deliver amazing AV experiences.

From Chief, visitors will see the next generation of its TiLED dvLED Wall Mounts in action. Designed with a patent-pending universal modular system, these mounts simplify video wall installations with innovative floating button-capture technology and universal mounting hardware—compatible with 90% of interlocking dvLED panels. Chief will also showcase its new Fusion Storage Cabinet, designed for seamless integration with Fusion wall mounts.

Middle Atlantic brings its power lineup to EMEA region. More than power distribution, the Premium+ IEC PDU with RackLink an advanced—and simple—to use IP control solution for remote system management.

Vaddio will showcase the new Vaddio Venture VideoBAR. The all-in-one video conferencing system provides lifelike audio and video quality with its UHD 8.51-megapixel 1/2.5-type CMOS image sensor, a 110-degree wide-angle horizontal field of view, 3x digital zoom, six-element beamforming microphone array, and high-fidelity speaker system with built-in DSP. Also at the booth will be Vaddio’s EasyIP Tx/Rx, a versatile video distribution and extension solution that seamlessly converts HDMI signals to EasyIP or EasyIP to HDMI as well as the new EasyIP Dock is a versatile AV-over-IP switching solution that connects HDMI and USB conferencing devices within the EasyIP ecosystem.

Da-Lite will showcase its Myriad models and will also show its re-engineered Parallax Thin screen, which offers a convenient alternative to rigid screens that ship assembled in large crates. Parallax Thin is now available in wider sizes but with a smaller shipping footprint, enhancing logistics and cost efficiency.

Lastly, the C2G Superbooster 4-Port USB over Cat6a Extender Kit (USB 3.2 Gen 1, 5Gbps) extends data from USB 3.2, 2.0, and 1.1 devices simultaneously up to 328 ft (100 m) over a single Cat6a F/FTP cable. Designed for USB 3.2 conferencing cameras, interactive whiteboards, security systems, remote storage, and more, it simplifies connectivity in AV and IT installations.

MSolutions Extends USB 3.2 Transport Options

(Image credit: MSolutions)

MSolutions will introduce a new wallplate transmitter option for its proven MS-63U1C extender set at ISE 2025, where the company exhibits at booth 5J500. Now shipping, the new MS-WP63 Host unit pairs with the existing MS-63U1C Device unit to transmit USB 3.2 data with zero compression and latency over 333 feet (100m) from a convenient, low-profile, in-wall connectivity point.

The MS-63U1C extender was introduced as a USB-C extension solution to deliver 5Gbps fast data transport of USB 3.2 signals. Same as the traditional Host unit, the new MS-WP63 supports the higher data transfer rates required for streaming video and high-resolution content inside collaboration rooms. Both Host units provide the same flawless and consistent performance when moving USB 3.2 signals onto UC platforms for remote audiences.

Pairing either Host option with the MS-63U1C Device provides a cleaner alternative to bulky active cables for the reliable transport of signals from very high-resolution cameras, as well as recording devices used for lecture capture. The MS-63U1C extender set can simultaneously support lower volume data transfer needs, including KVM connections, alongside high-bandwidth streams.

Russound to Showcase Audio Innovation

(Image credit: Russound)

Russound’s SMZ8 8-source/8-zone controller amplifier with built-in streamer and SMZ16-PRE 16x16 matrix pre-amplifier with streamer will make their ISE debut. The company will also continue to showcase the Cinema Bar 3.0 and D-Series Multichannel Digital Amplifiers.

Russound’s SMZ8 Controller Amplifier with Built-in Streamer is an eight-source/eight-zone controller amplifier with a built-in high-resolution audio streamer with all the popular sources and support for both AirPlay and Google Cast. It’s ready for any listening needs, delivering 50 watts per channel, and scalable up to 48 zones, making it ideal for larger installations. With 50W per channel amplification and advanced DSP features like Russound speaker presets and a seven-band graphic EQ, it delivers exceptional sound quality in any environment.

The SMZ16-PRE 16x16 matrix pre-amplifier with a built-in high-res audio stream also makes its ISE debut. It features 16 stereo inputs, which can be used in any combination of up to 16 analog, six digital optical, or four digital coax inputs. Though 16x16, the SMZ16-PRE is expandable up to 16x48 for added flexibility. Also being shown for the first time at ISE 2025 will be Russound Cinema Bar 3.0, a passive soundbar specifically designed for wall-mounted flat panels 65 inches and larger, featuring 100 watts MS power handling per channel.

nsign.tv Simplifies Digital Signage Management

(Image credit: nsign.tv)

nsign.tv, the SaaS platform designed to simplify the complexities of digital signage, will unveil its latest innovations: Nsign People, and its Applets.

Nsign People is the newest feature of nsign.tv's CMS, enabling businesses to measure the effectiveness of their communications in physical spaces through facial detection. With capabilities such as audience measurement and content interaction, Nsign People enhances content personalization and allows users to evaluate sales impact and return on investment (ROI).

Visitors to the Digital Signage Hall at ISE will also be introduced to the company's Applets. These micro applications, integrated within the CMS, automate digital content creation by pulling real-time data from systems such as ERP, POS, or CRM, enabling the generation of dynamic and scalable content for any screen. Recognized as finalists for two international awards, Applets provide a scalable, ready-to-use solution that meets a wide range of digital signage network needs.

Key benefits of the Applets include full automation that enables real-time updates without manual intervention, centralized control through an intuitive dashboard for personalized management, and significant resource savings by reducing both time and costs, ultimately improving ROI. Additionally, their flexibility and scalability ensure that content adapts seamlessly to various contexts and resolutions, making them an efficient and versatile solution for any digital signage network.

Stage Precision to Launch SP Grid: The Experience Platform

(Image credit: Stage Precision)

Stage Precision is preparing for a busy ISE 2025 with the launch of SP Grid, the next evolution of its technology built upon the success of SP V1. Designed to enhance how professionals create, manage, and deploy digital experiences, SP Grid transitions Stage Precision’s core offering from a standalone software product to a comprehensive application building, 3D data management, control hub, automation and interactive technologies integration platform.

SP Grid is a no-code or low-code platform aimed at streamlining workflows used in virtual production, live entertainment and AV installation, enabling users of all skill levels to access cutting-edge tools to build AVLM projects of all complexities and sizes. SP Grid scales to fit any project, from small-scale setups using LiDAR sensors and touch tablets to comprehensive full building system control. The platform empowers system integrators, designers and developers to craft tailored solutions for spaces, studios and event environments.

SP Grid provides a versatile and creative platform to streamline project creation and deployment through its intuitive drag-and-drop interface. This powerful platform enables users to quickly visualize system interconnections, calibrate sensors and devices and establish workflow automation with unprecedented ease. A key feature includes the ability to design and deploy custom user interfaces. A future expansion will bring seamless import options from UI design tools such as Figma, making it an attractive and modern alternative to legacy AV control systems.