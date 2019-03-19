Extron to provide AV control for Dolby Conference Phone

The What: Extron will work with Dolby on enabling the Dolby Conference Phone to operate with the Extron Pro Series AV control solutions.

The What Else: This extends Extron control capabilities to the Dolby Conference Phone, providing complete AV and conferencing control for the modern meeting space.

When incorporated with an Extron Pro Series control system, a simple tap on a TouchLink Pro Touchpanel will control call volume as well as send commands that trigger automation events for display control, shades, lighting, and more. Occupancy sensors can also be added to automate system power to turn on displays when participants enter a room. The solution provides a new level of convenience, providing centralized control of other in-room AV devices, all with the goal of delivering an exceptional collaboration experience.

[Extron AV Control Enabled for Logitech SmartDock and Tap]

The Bottom Line: In addition to room AV control, this scalable technology includes Extron audio signal processors and digital video switching and distribution for a unified collaboration solution. Meeting attendees will benefit from a significant expansion of meeting collaboration features while enjoying the convenience of AV room control, all from familiar user interfaces.