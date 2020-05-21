Extron Solutions Drive Engagement at Symantec Experience Center

Symantec Corporation, a global leader in cybersecurity, recently completed the Symantec Experience Center at its corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley. The center enables Symantec to share its strong brand story while educating customers on network risks and next-generation solutions. Integrator EOS IT Solutions designed the center’s AV systems based on several Extron technologies. Its systems utilize Extron XTP II CrossPoint modular matrix switchers, DTP CrossPoint 4K presentation matrix switchers, XTP and DTP transmitters and receivers, over 80 VN-Matrix 250 Series AV streaming encoders and decoders, Quantum Ultra 610 videowall processors, HC 404 Meeting Space Collaboration Systems, and TLP Pro 1520TG 15-inch TouchLink Pro Touchpanels.

Related: Extron Now Shipping DTP2 CrossPoint 82 4K60 Presentation Matrix Switcher

System requirements for the Symantec Experience Center’s 25 conference, meeting, and demonstration rooms included AV switching and distribution, enhanced 4K presentation, and streaming capabilities. Each system includes either an Extron XTP II CrossPoint modular matrix switcher or DTP CrossPoint 4K presentation matrix switcher, with XTP and DTP transmitters and receivers providing signal extension. The streaming system includes over 80 VN-Matrix 250 Series AV streaming encoders and decoders, and the videowalls are driven by Quantum Ultra 610 videowall processors. Three executive meeting rooms also feature Extron HC 404 collaboration systems. For AV system control, Extron TLP Pro 1520TG 15-inch TouchLink Pro Touchpanels connect to IP Link Pro control processors. The AV systems based on Extron technologies enable sharing of the latest threat intelligence, security insights, and protection innovations between security strategists, subject experts, and end users at every level.

“We turn to Extron for a number of reasons, including expert design assistance, durable and versatile products that are compatible with third-party equipment, ease-of-use programming, and, of course, their engineering support before, during, and even after the project,” said Andrew Anderson, senior project manager at EOS IT Solutions. “Extron surpassed all expectations throughout the project life cycle and made the process a real collaboration between all parties to achieve the very best result for Symantec’s state-of-the-art Experience Center.”