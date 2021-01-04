Extron Ships Two-Way Ceiling Speaker with Low-Profile Back Can

The What: Extron has begun shipping the SoundField XD model SF 26CT LP, a low-profile 6.5-inch two-way ceiling speaker featuring a 4.2-inch-deep composite back can for use in restricted-height plenum environments.

The What Else: The driver complement includes a 6.5-inch (165 mm) woofer coupled to a 3/4-inch (19 mm) ferrofluid-cooled dome tweeter. The SF 26CT LP offers both direct 8-ohm and 70/100 volt operation with a behind-the-grille, six position power selector switch.

“The popularity of our SF 26CT two-way ceiling speaker has led to many requests for a comparable speaker for applications where there is less space above the drop ceiling,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. “With its low-profile design, the SF 26CT LP is ready to bring exceptional audio quality to installations where it was previously impossible to fit a two-way speaker.”

The Bottom Line: With high impedance taps at 8, 16, 32, and 64 watts, the SF 26CT LP is well suited for applications that require a high-power distributed speaker system in plenum spaces that will not accommodate a taller back can.