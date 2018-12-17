Extron Ships Four-Output 12G-SDI Distribution Amp for 4K/60 Video

The What: Extron has begun shipping the DA4 12G HD-SDI, a compact, four-output distribution amplifier for multi-rate SDI digital video signals.

The What Else: The DA4 12G HD-SDI supports all common serial digital video data rates up to 11.88Gbps, while passing HDR, embedded audio, and other ancillary data allowed by the SMPTE and ITU standards. Automatic input cable equalization adds up to 984 feet (300 meters) for SDI, 787 feet (240 meters) for HD-SDI, 590 feet (180 meters) for 3G-SDI, 295 feet (90 meters) for 6G-SDI, and 230 feet (70 meters) for 12G-SDI digital video, when using RG6 cable. Automatic output reclocking reshapes and restores signal timing at each output for added headroom when connecting multiple devices.

The Bottom Line: The DA4 12G HD-SDI is designed to send 4K-capable, multi-rate SDI signals long distances to multiple locations in broadcast, production, medical imaging, and other demanding applications. It is housed in a quarter-rack-width, metal enclosure, providing integration-friendly mounting options into both new and existing AV systems.