Extron Released Two New Network Button Panels—What to Know

Introducing the Extron NBP VC1 D and NBP VC2 D Network Button Panels. These fully customizable AV system control interfaces are designed for use with Extron control systems and HC 400 Series products. Customizable and easy-to-use, they connect to your control processors via standard Ethernet and provide convenient volume control within a room.

[SCN Hybrid World: How to Make Room Scheduling Easy]

The NBP VC1 D features a rotary volume control knob that provides smooth, precise volume levels and a dual color, illuminated soft touch button for muting. The NBP VC2 D provides volume and microphone level controls with six customizable, soft-touch buttons that are backlit for easy operation in low-light environments. Both models offer LEDs that provide at-a-glance level indication of volume levels. The PoE-powered NBP VC1 D and NBP VC2 D mount in single gang junction boxes and include black and white decorator-style wallplates and a mud rings.

"Our Network Button Panels have become very popular over the past few years and now we are expanding the line with the NBP VC1 and VC2 for convenient volume control," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "These new panels, like all of our Network Button Panels, allow you to easily extend control over your network, basically eliminating distance limitations between the panels and the processor."

[Here's How a Corporate Boardroom Modernized Itself with AVoIP Solutions]

With their freedom from distance limitations, a broad variety of button layouts, and customizable labels, there are virtually unlimited applications for Extron Network Button Panels. Network Button Panels work with TouchLink Pro touchpanels and HC 400 Series products and share the same IP Link Pro xi control processor. This is especially convenient for applications that require simple pushbutton AV control in some locations and sophisticated interactive control in others.