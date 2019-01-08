Extron Now Shipping XPA Ultra Amplifiers

The What: Extron is now shipping the XPA Ultra line of power amplifiers, which provide the ability to put more amplifier channels in a smaller space, with less radiated heat than ever before.

The What Else: All XPA Ultra amplifiers run cooler than other Class D amplifiers, extending component life and eliminating the need for ventilation rack space. The XPA Ultra lineup includes a new and improved ultra fast wake up from standby to ensure the beginning of audio is not cut off. An Everlast power supply, professional grade signal-to-noise ratio, ultra low inrush current, and our patented CDRS - Class D Ripple Supression, are also part of the exceptional Extron technology found inside every XPA Ultra amplifier. These ENERGY STAR qualified amplifiers deliver 35 watts or 100 watts per channel into 8 ohms or 70 volt systems.

The Bottom Line: The XPA Ultra lineup of UL 2043 plenum rated amplifiers include single and side by side rack mount hardware and a newly designed rear panel that makes installing the optional Flexible Conduit Adapter Kit easier than ever. Recessed, detented level controls with laser etched markings provide enhanced visibility and repeatability of settings.