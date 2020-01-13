Extron Intros New Eight-Channel Half-Rack Amp

The What: Extron Electronics has introduced the XPA U 758, an eight-channel half-rack amplifier.

The What Else: The XPA Ultra lineup of UL 2043 plenum rated amplifiers include single and side-by-side rack-mount hardware and a newly designed rear panel that makes installing the optional Flexible Conduit Adapter Kit easier. Recessed, detented level controls with laser etched markings provide enhanced visibility and repeatability of settings.

"Extron pioneered the use of Class D amplifiers in AV applications and our engineers continuously push the envelope of what's possible with high performance power amplifier technologies," says Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "This new model achieves a power rating previously thought impossible in this size."

The Bottom Line: Offering eight channels at 75 watts per channel, the new XPA U 758 offers increased power, making it well suited for a wide range of applications. The XPA U 758 enables the installation of 16 75-watt channels in one rack space without the need to waste empty rack spaces for ventilation.