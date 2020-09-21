Extron Intros FOX3 Fiber Optic Transmitter and Receiver

The What: Extron has introduced the FOX3 T 101 and FOX3 R 101, a compact fiber optic transmitter and receiver designed for long-haul transmission of HDCP-compliant HDMI video with embedded audio over fiber optic cabling.

The What Else: Engineered for high-resolution image performance, this transmitter and receiver use Extron all-digital technology to deliver mathematically lossless transmission of images up to 4K60 4:4:4 over a fiber optic cable. Designed specifically for AV systems, the FOX3 T 101 and FOX3 R 101 also include many integrator-friendly features such as Key Minder, EDID Minder, internal test patterns, a USB-C configuration port, and remote configuration. A compact, low-profile enclosure allows for discreet installation.

"We've recognized that our customers are looking for a simple solution for long haul transmission of HDMI signals over fiber optic cable," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "Offering uncompromised image quality in a compact, efficient design, our new FOX3 101 products offer a versatile, compact solution that fits easily into any installation."

The Bottom Line: FOX3 Systems are the latest generation of fiber optic distribution solutions designed, engineered, and manufactured by Extron to meet the demanding requirements of critical video and audio distribution applications. From point-to-point extension to fully non-blocking matrix applications up to 2000x2000 and beyond, FOX3 Systems deliver performance and reliability to satisfy even the most discerning users.