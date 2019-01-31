Extron Intros Adjustable Width Sound Bar

The What: Extron Electronics has launched its SB 33 A Adjustable Width Sound Bar, uniquely designed to enhance the audio experience in collaboration spaces. With its exclusive adjustable width design, the new sound bar can be customized to precisely match the size of the display, offering high performance audio reinforcement.

The What Else: Offering high performance sound and professional install features, the SB 33 A accommodates most USB webcams, while options are available to mount a PTZ camera or have no camera at all.

With an ENERGY STAR qualified amplifier and carefully optimized drivers, the SB 33 A is well-suited for small- to medium-sized spaces that require exceptional speech intelligibility and high quality program audio. A variety of mounting and camera options are available, providing an adaptable audio solution for today's collaboration environments.

Extron Adjustable Width Sound Bar

The Bottom Line: The SB 33 A has four size versions to choose from, each with a 9-inch range of adjustment to create a custom look for displays from 46- to 80-inches.