Extron Intros 4K60 HDMI Audio De-Embedding and Embedding

The What: Extron has introduced the HAE 100 4K Plus audio de-embedder and HAI 100 4K Plus audio embedder. The HAE 100 4K Plus extracts audio from a 4K HDMI source, and provides outputs for stereo and dual mono analog audio signals, as well as digital audio multi-channel or two-channel formats.

The What Else: The HAI 100 4K Plus embeds two-channel analog audio, S/PDIF stereo digital audio, or S/PDIF multi-channel audio, onto the HDMI output signal. The HAE 100 4K Plus and HAI 100 4K Plus are HDCP compliant to ensure display of content-protected media and support data rates up to 18Gbps, HDR, up to 12-bit Deep Color, 3D, and HD lossless audio.

"HDMI audio embedders and de-embedders are often critical tools in AV system designs", said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "Offering 18Gbps performance, the HAE 100 4K Plus and HAI 100 4K Plus offer the integrator-friendly features and performance to meet today's AV system requirements."

The Bottom Line: Both products are equipped with integrator-friendly features such as EDID Minder, HDMI input cable equalization, comprehensive LED status display, and a compact enclosure.